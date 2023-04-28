You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.
Today on the Academic Minute: Jeffrey Wood, assistant professor of biometeorology at the school of natural resources at the University of Missouri at Columbia, discusses how exploring forests’ reaction to drought conditions might be key to planning for a warmer future. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.
Most Popular
Next Story
More from Quick Takes
Want articles like this sent straight to your inbox?Subscribe to a Newsletter