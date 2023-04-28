You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Navarro College is facing a federal lawsuit by a woman who says the head cheerleading coach tried to cover up a sexual assault, NBC Dallas reported. The cheerleading team was made famous by the Netflix documentary Cheer.

The suit charges that a male cheerleader sexually assaulted a female cheerleader in the fall of 2021.

The lawsuit further alleges that head coach Monica Aldama promised to help advance the cheer career of the plaintiff—if she remained quiet about the alleged assault.

“Defendants permitted a campus condition rife with sexual assault and lacking the basic standards of support for victims as required by state and federal law,” the lawsuit said.

Navarro denied the charges in the suit. In a statement to NBC Dallas, it said, “The safety and welfare of students is always of utmost priority. Navarro College prohibits sexual harassment and sexual misconduct against all students and is deeply committed to providing an educational environment free from sex discrimination and sexual assault.”