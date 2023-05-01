You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The American Association of University Professors today issued a report condemning Emporia State University, in Kansas, for “unilaterally terminating the appointments of 30 tenured and tenure-track faculty members” and said that by doing so “the administration of Emporia State University violated AAUP-recommended standards on academic freedom and tenure.”

The report also said, “The absence of meaningful faculty involvement in developing and approving the administration’s ‘Framework for Workforce Management,’ in ‘realigning’ curricular programs, and in terminating faculty appointments demonstrates that conditions for shared governance at Emporia State University are deficient.”

Emporia State was offered a chance to respond to the criticism but said it would not due to appeals filed by some of the faculty members.