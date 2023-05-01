You have /5 articles left.
George Mason University’s law school, the Antonin Scalia School of Law, has emerged as a prominent conservative law school.

An article in The New York Times explores the law school’s connections to Supreme Court justices Neil M. Gorsuch, Clarence Thomas and Brett M. Kavanaugh.

“The documents [from an open records request] show how Scalia Law has offered the justices a safe space in a polarized Washington—an academic cocoon filled with friends and former clerks, where their legal views are celebrated, they are given top pay and treated to teaching trips abroad, and their personal needs are anticipated, from lunch orders to, in Justice Gorsuch’s case, house hunting,” the article said.

