You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The state of Indiana has banned any state funds from going to the Kinsey Institute at Indiana University at Bloomington.

The ban was in the final version of the budget approved by the Legislature on Friday, The Herald-Times reported.

Republicans in the Legislature insisted on the ban because the Kinsey Institute studies sex and sexuality.

Indiana University president Pamela Whitten issued this statement on Friday:

“As a premier research institution with a 200-year legacy of impact within our state and around the world, IU is firmly committed to academic freedom. The university is concerned that a provision singling out a specific research institute sets a troubling precedent with implications that could limit the ability of public colleges and universities to pursue research and scholarship that benefits people and improves lives. IU will conduct a thorough legal review to ensure the university follows state law. The university is committed to the ongoing crucial research and robust scholarship conducted by IU faculty and the Kinsey Institute."

Most Popular

Next Story

The eight-columned facade of the U.S. Supreme court.
Opinion
Views
Liberal Arts Colleges to Keep Prioritizing Diversity

An open letter from presidents of institutions that belong to LACRELA, the Liberal Arts Colleges Racial Equity Leader

Written By

Scott Jaschik

More from Quick Takes

Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
Quick Takes
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report
Quick Takes
Bennet Supports Debt-Free College in Education Plan