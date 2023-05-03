You have /5 articles left.
Former president Donald Trump vowed to fire accreditors for failing to protect college students from colleges that are “dominated by Marxist maniacs and lunatics.”

Trump made the remarks in a video he posted Tuesday.

The former president, currently running for a second term, said he anticipated that new groups would emerge that would apply to become accreditors.

They would be required to assure standards such as that colleges are defending “the American tradition and Western civilization”; firing diversity, equity and inclusion “bureaucrats”; protecting free speech; forcing colleges to give entrance and exit exams; and offering options for “accelerated and low-cost degrees.”

