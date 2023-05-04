You have /5 articles left.
Some students taking the Advanced Placement exam in Chinese Tuesday were unable to log in to the test.

The problem occurred for about 4,700 students who were trying to take the test at 700 high schools.

Those students “will be able to take the exam on its scheduled make-up date of May 18 or on an additional make-up day we plan to offer later in May,” said a spokesperson for the College Board.

Scott Jaschik

Global

