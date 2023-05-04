Wesleyan University has agreed to cover the costs of reproductive health care for its students, the university’s Young Democratic Socialists of America chapter announced Tuesday.

Starting in the fall, the university will cover any remaining costs of abortion services after insurance, as well as transit to and from the clinic and any pain medication the student takes after the procedure. The university will also offer free emergency contraceptives on campus.

The Wesleyan Democratic Socialists began pushing for the university to cover the cost of students’ abortions last fall, culminating in a petition signed by over 700 members of the Wesleyan community.

“The overturning of Roe v. Wade illustrated the importance of abortion access and reproductive freedom as an equal justice issue,” the petition read. “Although Wesleyan is located in a state which protects the right to abortion, the renewed focus on reproductive care has illustrated the ways in which the University could better provide accessible care to people with uteruses. We strongly believe that Wesleyan should adopt these policies to ensure all students are able to overcome financial burdens to and lack of transportation for abortion procedures.”