An ex-student at the University of California, Davis, was arrested Thursday and charged in three recent stabbings that have left many in Davis unsettled, the Los Angeles Times reported.

Carlos Reales Dominguez, 21, was arrested on two counts of homicide and one count of attempted murder.

The university said in a statement that “Dominguez was in his third year at UC Davis until April 25, 2023, when he was separated for academic reasons.”

The first stabbing death was two days later.

Two days after that, a second person was stabbed to death: a student at Davis.

Dominguez could not be reached for comment.

Reached by phone by the Los Angeles Times, his father said the family was in shock. The father, who asked not to be named to protect the family’s privacy, said family members had been trying to reach Dominguez for the last three days because they had heard about the stabbings and were worried about his safety. He had not responded, the father said, and they assumed he was busy with his studies.

“This is inexplicable to me,” he said, adding that he was unaware that his son had been separated from UC Davis last week. “He was so excited to go to Davis. I don’t understand how this could happen.”