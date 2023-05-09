You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The Common Application is today releasing a report on its applications from students who are seeking to transfer, not gain admission for the first time. In the 2021–22 year, the Common App received more than 400,000 transfer applications.

Most of the applicants applied to fewer institutions on average (2.25) compared to first-year applicants (6.22).

Most Popular

Traditionally well-served students—those who are not underrepresented minority, who have high socioeconomic status and are continuing-generation and teenage students—comprised an oversized proportion of Common App transfer applicants. Only one-fourth of applicants were underrepresented minority students, one-third were first generation and just 6 percent came from ZIP codes with a median household income in the bottom quintile.

Next Story

A student speaks with a professor holding a stack of books
Student Success Academic Life
Faculty Approachability Project Promotes Empathy and Connection

A new group connects professors and higher education professionals in search of actionable ways to create relationshi

Written By

Scott Jaschik

Found In

Admissions

More from Quick Takes

Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
Quick Takes
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report
Quick Takes
Bennet Supports Debt-Free College in Education Plan