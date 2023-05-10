You have /5 articles left.
The New College of Florida announced that it will begin accepting the Classic Learning Test (CLT) as an alternative to the SAT and ACT for students applying for admission for the fall 2024 term, pending a bill becoming law. New College is the first public college in Florida to accept the CLT. It will also continue to accept the SAT and ACT for admissions consideration.

“As New College strives to become a world-class liberal arts educational institution, adding the CLT as an accepted testing option for admissions will ensure we are reaching and welcoming students from all walks of life,” said New College interim president Richard Corcoran.

Florida governor Ron DeSantis, a Republican, has been fighting with the College Board, which produces the SAT.

The Classic Learning Test, like the other tests, evaluates English, grammar and mathematical skills. But it uses classic literature and historical texts for the reading section of the exams.

