You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The University of California, Los Angeles, has this year closed its Bruin Woods summer camp for alumni amid allegations of sexual assault and hazing there, the Los Angeles Times reported.

The camp is traditionally open in the summer for 10 weeks, with alumni families coming for one-week stays.

“We are aware of allegations of inappropriate activity concerning our Bruin Woods program, and continue to look into the matter,” UCLA spokesperson Margery Grey said in a statement. “We are also making changes in an effort to provide an exceptional experience for everyone.”

Most Popular Stories Most Popular

The temporary closure comes months after UCLA students Samea Derrick and Lydia Dixon, who worked at the camp last summer, filed a lawsuit against the University of California Board of Regents.

In the lawsuit, the pair alleged they were sexually assaulted and hazed by returning student counselors, including physical and verbal abuse, sensory deprivation, forced nudity, and coercive drinking games. The lawsuit also alleged that the hazing activities, referred to by counselors as “traditions,” had taken place for decades at the camp, which was established in 1985 for UCLA alumni and their families.

The regents have denied the allegations.