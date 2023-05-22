You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.
The Texas House of Representatives voted Friday to fund community colleges based on how many of their students graduate with a degree or certificate or transfer to a four-year university, The Texas Tribune reported. Currently, community colleges are largely funded based on the number of hours students spend in a classroom.
The Senate has already approved a bill with few differences from the House plan and is expected to agree to the House version of the bill.
Most Popular
Next Story
More from Quick Takes
Want articles like this sent straight to your inbox?Subscribe to a Newsletter