You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The Texas House of Representatives voted Friday to fund community colleges based on how many of their students graduate with a degree or certificate or transfer to a four-year university, The Texas Tribune reported. Currently, community colleges are largely funded based on the number of hours students spend in a classroom.

The Senate has already approved a bill with few differences from the House plan and is expected to agree to the House version of the bill.

Most Popular

Next Story

Overhead photo of group of diverse people around a table writing
Opinion
Career Advice
Revitalizing Writing Retreats

Having experimented with different participant configurations, approaches and settings, Aubrey Westfall and Dana M.

Written By

Scott Jaschik

More from Quick Takes

A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot
Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
Quick Takes
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report