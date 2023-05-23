You have /5 articles left.
Sister Candace Introcaso, president of La Roche University, died on Monday.

A gray-haired woman with glasses

The provost, Howard J. Ishiyama, who has been named acting president, issued a statement on Twitter: “The La Roche University community is heartbroken. We have lost our leader, our mentor and our friend. We are remembering Sister Candace for her caring nature, her efficient and direct leadership and her love of life. She was an academic scholar who took pride in seeing students succeed. She loved the La Roche community and the Sisters and Associates of the Congregation of Divine Providence. In her personal life, she was happiest cheering for the Pittsburgh Pirates and caring for her two dogs, Jack and PJ. Her spirit will live on at the university.”

She was named president in 2004.

Governor Ron DeSantis speaks at a podium in front of the Florida state flag. A blue sign with white lettering on the podium reads: "Florida: The Education State."
Not Just a War on 'Woke'

Attacks on public higher education in Florida are part of the radical right's broader antidemocratic agenda, Timothy

Scott Jaschik

A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot
Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
'Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape': A Special Report