Sister Candace Introcaso, president of La Roche University, died on Monday.

The provost, Howard J. Ishiyama, who has been named acting president, issued a statement on Twitter: “The La Roche University community is heartbroken. We have lost our leader, our mentor and our friend. We are remembering Sister Candace for her caring nature, her efficient and direct leadership and her love of life. She was an academic scholar who took pride in seeing students succeed. She loved the La Roche community and the Sisters and Associates of the Congregation of Divine Providence. In her personal life, she was happiest cheering for the Pittsburgh Pirates and caring for her two dogs, Jack and PJ. Her spirit will live on at the university.”

She was named president in 2004.