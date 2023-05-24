You have /5 articles left.
Hunter College has fired an adjunct who disrupted the activities of an antiabortion group on campus and who threatened a reporter with a machete when he went to her home, the Associated Press reported.

A spokesperson said Shellyne Rodriguez was fired after the incident on campus in which she was videotaped, calling the abortion opponents’ information display “propaganda” and shoving some of the materials off the students’ table.

“Hunter College strongly condemns the unacceptable actions of Shellyne Rodriguez and has taken immediate action,” said the spokesperson, Vince DiMiceli. “Rodriguez has been relieved of her duties at Hunter College effective immediately and will not be returning to teach at the school.”

On Tuesday, a New York Post reporter visited her home. When he knocked on the door, he filmed her threatening him with machete to his neck, threatening to “chop” him.

The AP story said Rodriguez did not respond to requests for comment.

