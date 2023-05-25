You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The George Washington University, in Washington, D.C., has changed its moniker from the Colonials, long criticized for celebrating European imperialism, to the Revolutionaries, The Washington Post reported Wednesday.

The Board of Trustees, which announced last year that the university was seeking a new moniker, said the name suggestion came from GWU president Mark S. Wrighton and an advisory committee. Other finalists included the Sentinels, the Ambassadors and the Blue Fog, which the Post said was a favorite of students.

The new name references George Washington’s role as a general in the American Revolutionary War. Washington himself will remain the institution’s mascot and namesake, despite criticism over the fact that he owned slaves.

“This is an exciting day for the George Washington University Revolutionaries,” Wrighton said in a statement. “I am very grateful for the active engagement of our community throughout the development of the new moniker.”

Most Popular

Next Story

A young female researcher conducts a biomedical experiment in a laboratory.
Opinion
Views
U.S. Must Invest in Emerging Scientists

Emerging scientists are increasingly leaving academe for far more lucrative jobs in industry, putting the future of t

Written By

Johanna Alonso

More from Quick Takes

A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot
Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
Quick Takes
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report