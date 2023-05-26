You have /5 articles left.
Police are investigating as a hate crime the vandalization of the home of Dr. Michael Drake, president of the University of California system, with racist graffiti, NBC News reported. Drake is Black.

Vandals also painted racist symbols and profanity on the home.

A spokesman for the university said, “The University of California condemns all hate crimes committed against members of our campus communities. We will continue doing everything possible to create a safe and welcoming university community for all.”

