Two conservative Christian Michigan State University students are suing a former professor, alleging she “compelled” 600 students to pay $99 each to support her own political advocacy.

“[Amy] Wisner controlled the Rebellion Community and used the membership fees to finance her own political advocacy and to support external groups—including Planned Parenthood—that engage in political speech that is antithetical to the plaintiffs’ deeply held beliefs,” says the lawsuit, filed May 18 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Michigan.

Inside Higher Ed was unable to reach Wisner Tuesday. The lawsuit says she is a fixed-term faculty member in the university’s Eli Broad College of Business.

A Michigan State spokeswoman said in an email that Wisner “is not currently employed by the university” and the “College of Business did reimburse students for the cost of the subscription using college funds.” The spokeswoman also pointed to a university conflicts of interest policy.

The lawsuit is also against Broad College’s interim dean and the university’s interim provost. The university spokeswoman wrote that “MSU does not have a formal statement on this issue.”

