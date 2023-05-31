You have /5 articles left.
Stevens Institute of Technology will give each graduate $250 to make up for a “chaotic experience” during the commencement ceremonies, NJ.com reported.

“While this gesture does not make up for the irreplaceable moments that were missed, we hope that graduates and their families will accept our acknowledgement of our mistakes and our promise to do better,” said Nariman Farvardin, president of Stevens Tech.

New Jersey 101.5 reported that the ceremonies started off normally, with a speech by New Jersey governor Phil Murphy. Then the graduates moved to two other facilities to receive their degrees, and “that’s when things began going downhill.”

There were delays of more than two hours for some of the graduates and their families; some of the ceremonies ended early, without all of the student speakers; and one speaker who did get the chance to speak couldn’t finish because of boos (over the situation, not the speech).

