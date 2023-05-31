You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The president of Texas Southern University announced plans to leave her role at the historically Black university after only two years on the job, The Texas Tribune reported.

Lesia Crumpton-Young told the university’s Board of Regents in a letter this month that she felt “called to expand my commitment to transforming lives by helping elevate HBCUs to a broader national stage.”

It’s unclear if she has a new position, according to The Texas Tribune.

“My goal is to assist in accelerating this urgent and compelling objective and shape the national success of HBCUs and Higher Education at large,” she wrote. “With the successful conclusion of the 2022-2023 Academic Year, it seems the most appropriate time to share this communication with you.”

Most Popular

Albert Myres, chairman of the university’s Board of Regents, wrote in a statement that the board unanimously agreed to her request to retire and agreed on “the mutually beneficial timing that will ultimately lead to the best outcome for Texas Southern University.”

The board is establishing a transition oversight committee, headed by board member Mary Sias, according to the statement.

Next Story

Virginia Foxx, a white woman with short white hair, stands at a podium in a blue blazer.
Government Student Aid Policy
Momentum Building for Pell Grant Expansion

Informal negotiations over how to expand the Pell Grant to job-training programs have begun but lawmakers face uphill

Written By

Sara Weissman Sara Weissman

Found In

Executive Leadership

More from Quick Takes

A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot
Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
Quick Takes
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report