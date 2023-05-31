You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The president of Texas Southern University announced plans to leave her role at the historically Black university after only two years on the job, The Texas Tribune reported.

Lesia Crumpton-Young told the university’s Board of Regents in a letter this month that she felt “called to expand my commitment to transforming lives by helping elevate HBCUs to a broader national stage.”

It’s unclear if she has a new position, according to The Texas Tribune.

“My goal is to assist in accelerating this urgent and compelling objective and shape the national success of HBCUs and Higher Education at large,” she wrote. “With the successful conclusion of the 2022-2023 Academic Year, it seems the most appropriate time to share this communication with you.”

Albert Myres, chairman of the university’s Board of Regents, wrote in a statement that the board unanimously agreed to her request to retire and agreed on “the mutually beneficial timing that will ultimately lead to the best outcome for Texas Southern University.”

The board is establishing a transition oversight committee, headed by board member Mary Sias, according to the statement.