You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Today on the Academic Minute, part of University of California, Irvine, Week: Keri Hurley-Kim, associate clinical professor in the School of Pharmacy and Pharmaceutical Sciences, explains why knowing who gets vaccinated more often can tell us whom to target in future vaccine efforts. Learn more about the Academic Minute here.

Most Popular

Next Story

Front view of curly-haired man with backpack side by side with mature female professor and conversing as they approach in hallway.
Student Success Health & Wellness
Survey: Students Say Professors Are Responsible for Helping Ease Their Stress, Mental Health Struggles

Professors are the No. 1 campus group students say have a responsibility to aid them with stress and mental health is

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

More from Quick Takes

A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot
Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
Quick Takes
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report