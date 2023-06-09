You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

A new poll from the Pew Research Center found that more Americans disapprove than approve of colleges considering race in admissions.

The poll found that half of U.S. adults say they disapprove of selective colleges and universities taking prospective students’ racial and ethnic backgrounds into account when making admissions decisions. Fewer (33 percent) approve of colleges considering race and ethnicity to increase diversity, while 16 percent are not sure.

Among those who lean toward Republicans or are Republican, 74 percent disapprove, and among Democrats and those who lean toward Democrats, 54 percent approve.

A poll last month from the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that most Americans support affirmative action in college admissions and do not want the Supreme Court to ban it. However, they do not believe applicants’ race should play a major role in whether they are admitted.

Most Popular

Next Story

Richard K. Miller, an older light-skinned man with gray hair, glasses, and a mustache.
Students Academics
The Long View on Transformative College Experiences: Key Podcast

A new coalition aims to embed into curricula experiences that develop student agency and purpose and improve their we

Written By

Scott Jaschik

More from Quick Takes

A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot
Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
Quick Takes
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report