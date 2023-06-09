You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

A new poll from the Pew Research Center found that more Americans disapprove than approve of colleges considering race in admissions.

The poll found that half of U.S. adults say they disapprove of selective colleges and universities taking prospective students’ racial and ethnic backgrounds into account when making admissions decisions. Fewer (33 percent) approve of colleges considering race and ethnicity to increase diversity, while 16 percent are not sure.

Among those who lean toward Republicans or are Republican, 74 percent disapprove, and among Democrats and those who lean toward Democrats, 54 percent approve.

A poll last month from the Associated Press and the NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that most Americans support affirmative action in college admissions and do not want the Supreme Court to ban it. However, they do not believe applicants’ race should play a major role in whether they are admitted.