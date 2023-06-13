You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Emporia State University has appealed to a district court its right to fire five faculty members, The Kansas Reflector reported.

Emporia cut tenured faculty members, among others, in eliminating the jobs of 33 people last year.

An administrative law judge ordered that five of the faculty members get their jobs back because the university did not give a specific reason for ending their employment.

The university said it acted within its rights.

“It was kind of a short-lived victory, I guess, in that we then have to go to district court,” said Lynette Sievert, a professor of biological sciences. “They’re appealing the fact that we won.”