You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The Council on American-Islamic Relations is criticizing El Camino College for the way it responded to a speech at commencement this year.

“The administration’s attempt to conflate Jana Abulaban’s  legitimate criticism of Israeli human rights violations with antisemitism is both dishonest and misleading,” said a statement from Hussam Ayloush, executive director of CAIR–Los Angeles. “It is immoral for an institution of higher learning to misrepresent her position and join the bandwagon of unfair attacks against her. Abulaban’s comments in support of the Palestinian people’s right to freedom and her criticism of the Israeli government’s documented human rights abuses are not expressions of bigotry, but rather a courageous call for justice and equality.”

The college said the statement was inappropriate, but for different reasons.

“During our recent commencement ceremony, a student speaker who was not authorized to speak other than to introduce another speaker, took it upon herself to make an anti-Israel statement. To be clear, her statement was not approved by El Camino College officials and does not reflect the values and views of El Camino College. Anti-Israel sentiments can lead to a rise in antisemitism. Our commencement ceremonies seek to celebrate, uplift, and are never places where statements against any community will be tolerated,” said the statement by Brenda Thames, president of the college.

Most Popular

Next Story

The word Accepted followed by an asterisk on a black background
Opinion
Career Advice
We Can Say the Word ‘Fat’

Most of us in academe would rather ignore the needs of marginalized people than recognize antifat biases, but we must

Written By

Scott Jaschik

More from Quick Takes

A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot
Students stand outside F Street House, the George Washington University president's residence, protesting and holding a sign that says "public safety equals no guns."
Quick Takes
GWU Students Protest Arming Campus Police
Quick Takes
‘Adaptation Across the Higher Ed Landscape’: A Special Report