Seattle Pacific University has announced plans to cut its academic budget by 40 percent in the next year, The Seattle Times reported.

The cuts will mostly be achieved through faculty layoffs. The university blamed falling enrollment for the cuts.

“My heart is breaking,” said Jeffrey Overstreet, an assistant professor of English and a former student at the university. “I’m not sure we can come back from what is happening right now.”

Les Steele, recently named interim chief academic officer, said, “There is absolutely no fear of falling off the precipice at this point.” He said faculty and staff will “look for those creative opportunities to do some new and different things.”