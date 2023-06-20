You have /5 articles left.
Seton Hall University is expanding its Africana studies program after students took over the president’s office for several days last month to demand change, NorthJersey.com reported.

The director of the program and its only full-time faculty member left in December, leaving adjuncts to teach.

Seton Hall has started a search for a new director for the program and also is starting to search for a faculty member.

Tawanna Brown, an Africana studies major who was one of the leaders of the demonstrations, said, “In terms of our protest, it actually lasted longer than it should have. It should have never happened in the first place. But in terms of following up on commitments, I think it has been going good and fast.”

