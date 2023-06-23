You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Louisiana public K-12 schools and colleges and universities will be required to put signs that state “In God We Trust” in all classrooms, according to new legislation.

Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill mandating the signs into law earlier this month. It goes into effect in August. Public education institutions must display at minimum a paper sign, which can be donated to the school or college, KLFY reported.

The law doesn’t stipulate any requirements for the size of the signs. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and postsecondary education management boards will be responsible for setting rules for the displays.