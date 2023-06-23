You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Louisiana public K-12 schools and colleges and universities will be required to put signs that state “In God We Trust” in all classrooms, according to new legislation.

Governor John Bel Edwards signed the bill mandating the signs into law earlier this month. It goes into effect in August. Public education institutions must display at minimum a paper sign, which can be donated to the school or college, KLFY reported.

The law doesn’t stipulate any requirements for the size of the signs. The state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and postsecondary education management boards will be responsible for setting rules for the displays.

Most Popular

Next Story

An image composed of various election-related phrases layered atop one another, incluidng "2020 election," "Misinformation" and "democratic process."
Faculty Issues Research
Conservatives Sue, Investigate Disinformation Researchers

A second lawsuit alleges a Stanford University–University of Washington collaboration worked to “censor” Americans’ s

Written By

Sara Weissman Sara Weissman

Found In

State Oversight

More from Quick Takes

Florida governor Ron DeSantis standing in front of a Florida flag and behind a podium with a sign that says "Higher education reform"
Quick Takes
DeSantis Sues Biden Administration Over Accreditation
A webpage listing for a dorm on a real estate website
Quick Takes
Dorm for Sale, Inquire Online
A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot