Belmont University, a Christian institution in Tennessee, has withdrawn an invitation to the Promise Keepers to hold an event on campus, The Baptist Press reported.

The university said a blog post by the Promise Keepers about Pride Month justified its decision. The blog post said that “marriage is designed by God to be for one man and one woman.” It also said that “Throughout history, humans have traditionally looked to God, the church, and their families as the starting points for identity. Now, our culture has decided each person must decide his or her own identity by looking inward—which leads to isolation, loneliness, and confusion.”

Belmont said the blog post included “comments that we believe unnecessarily fan the flames of culture wars and are harmful to members of our community.”

Written By

Scott Jaschik

