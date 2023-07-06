You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The NAACP is asking more than 1,600 colleges, public and private, that have competitive admissions policies to join its new “Diversity No Matter What” campaign.

The colleges are being asked to pledge to:

  • Eliminate “racially biased entrance examinations and [adopt] a holistic approach that considers every aspect of an applicant's background, achievements, and potential.”
  • Support “the matriculation and retention of low-income and first-generation students through outreach programs, scholarships, mentoring, and academic support services.”
  • Strive toward “greater inclusivity by ending the utilization of legacy admissions which give an advantage to children and family members of institutional alumni or donors.”
Most Popular

Next Story

Overhead view of a group of young entrepreneurs working together in a start-up business meeting
Student Success Life After College
Career Prep Tip: Hire Students to Counsel and Coach Their Peers

Claremont Graduate University employs students to provide professional development support and help the career servic

Written By

Scott Jaschik

Found In

Admissions

More from Quick Takes

Florida governor Ron DeSantis standing in front of a Florida flag and behind a podium with a sign that says "Higher education reform"
Quick Takes
DeSantis Sues Biden Administration Over Accreditation
A webpage listing for a dorm on a real estate website
Quick Takes
Dorm for Sale, Inquire Online
A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot