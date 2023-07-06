You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The NAACP is asking more than 1,600 colleges, public and private, that have competitive admissions policies to join its new “Diversity No Matter What” campaign.

The colleges are being asked to pledge to:

Eliminate “racially biased entrance examinations and [adopt] a holistic approach that considers every aspect of an applicant's background, achievements, and potential.”

Support “the matriculation and retention of low-income and first-generation students through outreach programs, scholarships, mentoring, and academic support services.”

Strive toward “greater inclusivity by ending the utilization of legacy admissions which give an advantage to children and family members of institutional alumni or donors.”