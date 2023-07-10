You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

When Bill Zhou was accepted to the University of California, Berkeley last year, he checked out housing and found it all too expensive.

So Zhou commuted from Los Angeles for a one-year master’s in engineering, The Los Angeles Times reported.

He flew round trip on every class day, typically Monday-Wednesday-Friday. He said it was worth it. “They have the best civil engineering program in the entire country,” he said.

Zhou spent about $5,600 on airfare, plus public transportation to/from airports, and that amounted to much less than it would have cost him to rent a place.