The University of Minnesota is considering restricting public access to its Twin Cities campus, citing security concerns, Axios Twin Cities reported. If implemented, about 70 buildings currently accessible to the public would require a university ID card to enter.

Axios reports that conversations about the proposed change are continuing. Certain buildings that draw high traffic from members of the public—such as libraries and museums—will remain open, and public lectures, performances and various events will continue to be accessible, a spokesperson told Axios.

An internal email obtained by the news outlet cited recent “troubling” incidents, such as the death of someone unaffiliated with the university who was found in a campus building accessible to the public, and a shooting at Michigan State University in February that left three students dead and five others injured. In that case, the assailant, who was not affiliated with the university, reportedly entered through an unlocked door before opening fire on victims and then fatally shooting himself.