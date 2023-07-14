You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The University of Minnesota is considering restricting public access to its Twin Cities campus, citing security concerns, Axios Twin Cities reported. If implemented, about 70 buildings currently accessible to the public would require a university ID card to enter.

Axios reports that conversations about the proposed change are continuing. Certain buildings that draw high traffic from members of the public—such as libraries and museums—will remain open, and public lectures, performances and various events will continue to be accessible, a spokesperson told Axios.

An internal email obtained by the news outlet cited recent “troubling” incidents, such as the death of someone unaffiliated with the university who was found in a campus building accessible to the public, and a shooting at Michigan State University in February that left three students dead and five others injured. In that case, the assailant, who was not affiliated with the university, reportedly entered through an unlocked door before opening fire on victims and then fatally shooting himself.

Most Popular

Next Story

Edward Blum, a middle-aged light-skinned man with gray hair wearing a suit and standing on marble steps.
Admissions
The Demands of Students for Fair Admissions

In wake of Supreme Court ruling, the group urges colleges to act quickly.

Written By

Josh Moody

Found In

Safety

More from Quick Takes

Florida governor Ron DeSantis standing in front of a Florida flag and behind a podium with a sign that says "Higher education reform"
Quick Takes
DeSantis Sues Biden Administration Over Accreditation
A webpage listing for a dorm on a real estate website
Quick Takes
Dorm for Sale, Inquire Online
A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot