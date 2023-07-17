You have /5 articles left.
The University of Tennessee at Knoxville’s football program committed hundreds of recruiting violations over several years, including payments to athletes and their families, leading the National Collegiate Athletic Association to impose millions of dollars in fines and restrict scholarships and recruiting visits.

The association’s Division I Committee on Infractions also punished the university’s former football coaches who were responsible for the violations by putting restrictions on their ability to work at other NCAA institutions.

The NCAA fined Tennessee $8 million, the amount it estimates the university would have forgone had the association barred the Volunteer team from postseason competition for two years. The NCAA has recently begun avoiding penalties that negatively affect current players, like bans on playoff participation, and instead directing sanctions at the institution itself.

A thumb hovers over a smartphone screen displaying social media apps with TikTok at the center.
Tech & Innovation
Lawsuit Opposes Texas TikTok Ban for Restricting Academic Freedom

Researchers and academics say the ban is preventing vital research into TikTok itself and its influence on society.

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

Athletics

