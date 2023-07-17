You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

A University of South Carolina College of Education mission statement that referenced “anti-racist, pro-Black instruction” disappeared from the college's website after Fox News Digital asked about it, that news outlet reported last week.

A university spokesperson wrote in an email Friday, “All of the College of Education departmental webpages were taken down in late June in preparation for a reorganization.”

A Google search of the phrase Friday turned up a link to a “Mission Statement—College of Education” page, but the link led to an error message. However, the preview of the page on Google shows the line “We prepare educators to have strong knowledge of their specialty areas; to be proficient in culturally relevant, anti-racist, pro-Black instruction.”

Most Popular

Next Story

A man in front of a line graph trending downward.
Admissions Traditional-Age
Fighting for Scraps in Pennsylvania

Enrollment in the state has plummeted, but it has one of the highest ratios of institutions to students in the countr

Written By

Ryan Quinn

Found In

Diversity & Equity Race & Ethnicity

More from Quick Takes

Florida governor Ron DeSantis standing in front of a Florida flag and behind a podium with a sign that says "Higher education reform"
Quick Takes
DeSantis Sues Biden Administration Over Accreditation
A webpage listing for a dorm on a real estate website
Quick Takes
Dorm for Sale, Inquire Online
A colorful array of trash, bottles, stolen signs, electric scooters, trash cans, a lamppost and more are scattered around a statue of the University of Maryland's terrapin mascot.
Quick Takes
U of Maryland Students Warned to Curb Offerings to Mascot