A University of South Carolina College of Education mission statement that referenced “anti-racist, pro-Black instruction” disappeared from the college's website after Fox News Digital asked about it, that news outlet reported last week.

A university spokesperson wrote in an email Friday, “All of the College of Education departmental webpages were taken down in late June in preparation for a reorganization.”

A Google search of the phrase Friday turned up a link to a “Mission Statement—College of Education” page, but the link led to an error message. However, the preview of the page on Google shows the line “We prepare educators to have strong knowledge of their specialty areas; to be proficient in culturally relevant, anti-racist, pro-Black instruction.”