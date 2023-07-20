You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The University of Vermont’s men’s hockey coach, Todd Woodcroft, has been fired following an investigation into inappropriate texts between him and a student, The Athletic reported Tuesday.

“The University of Vermont Athletic Department has high expectations for the conduct of our coaches and all involved with our department,” the university’s athletic director, Jeff Schulman, said in a statement. “After reviewing the findings of an investigation conducted by UVM’s Office of Affirmative Action and Equal Opportunity that was completed this week, it is clear that Coach Woodcroft failed to meet those expectations.”

Woodcroft’s attorney criticized the investigation for lacking “fundamental fairness and due process” and indicated that Woodcroft may pursue legal action against the institution.

Steve Wiedler, an assistant men’s hockey coach at UVM, will take over as interim coach.