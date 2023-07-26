You have /5 articles left.
Colgate University has added vocational and trade schools to its benefit for employees’ children.

Colgate, like many colleges, has offered all children, aged 25 and under, of employees who have worked full-time at the university for at least seven years a grant of $33,311, not to exceed the tuition of a college. The college must be accredited, and the student must be seeking an undergraduate degree.

Now, the benefit will be expanded to include vocational or trade schools.

“It was time to expand Colgate’s tuition benefit in this way,” said President Brian W. Casey. “Our nation and this university itself are in need of skilled tradespeople as well as scholars. I am proud of this university for supporting multiple career pathways of the members of our employee families.”

