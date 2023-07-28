You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Women who were assaulted by former doctor Larry Nassar announced a new suit against Michigan State University on Thursday, over closed-door discussions and votes by Michigan State’s board, The Detroit News reported.

The suit, which charges the board violated the Open Meetings Act and the Michigan Constitution, argues the Board of Trustees held a discussion and some sort of vote behind closed doors to keep thousands of documents secret.

“We contend that board members made a behind-closed-doors secret decision not to release the records in blatant violation of the Open Meetings Act,” said Azzam Elder, a lawyer for the women. “They followed that up with violations of the Freedom of Information Act when we requested emails that might show they discussed and made a closed-door decision on the matter in violation of law.”

Michigan State University declined to comment but noted it had not yet been served with the lawsuit.