Alpha Phi Alpha, the oldest historically Black college fraternity in the country, is moving a planned 2025 convention out of Florida because of the “harmful, racist and insensitive” policies of Governor Ron DeSantis, the Associated Press reported.

The general president of the fraternity, Willis Lonzer, said in a statement that the decision was driven in part by Florida’s new public school Black history curriculum, which teaches middle school students that enslaved people developed skills that “could be applied for their personal benefit.”

The NAACP also recently issued a travel advisory for the state because its policies are hostile to Black and LGBTQ+ people.

Alpha Phi Alpha leaders have not yet named a new location for the convention, which reportedly draws between 4,000 and 6,000 people and can have an economic impact of $4.6 million.