Calbright College, California’s first all-online community college, received accreditation from the Distance Education Accrediting Commission on Friday.

The initial accreditation period is for three years, at which point Calbright plans to apply for renewal, according to a press release from the college. Calbright aims to have the infrastructure in place to offer credit-bearing courses and accept students’ credits from other institutions at that point.

The positive news comes after a rocky early history. The college was lambasted in a state audit in 2021 and has survived multiple attempts by state lawmakers to close it since its founding in 2019.

Calbright “demonstrated its commitment to educational standards and ethical business practices that assure quality, accountability, and improvement in higher education,” according to a statement from the Distance Education Accrediting Commission.

“We are the leading edge of the learning curve for how to best support adult learners and this milestone not only affirms the exceptional work of our faculty, students, and staff, but also paves the path forward as we move through and beyond our seven-year start-up period,” Calbright College president and CEO Ajita Talwalker Menon said in the release. “Accreditation is yet another mechanism through which we can build an institution that meets our students where they are, designed around their needs and goals, in order to nurture their success.”