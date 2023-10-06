You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The Swedish Academy has awarded Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse the 2023 Nobel Prize in literature “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.”

“While he is today one of the most widely performed playwrights in the world, he has also become increasingly recognised for his prose,” the citation read.

Written in Norwegian Nynorsk, Fosse’s vast oeuvre also consists of novels, poetry, essays, children’s books and translations.