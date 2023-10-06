You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

The Swedish Academy has awarded Norwegian playwright Jon Fosse the 2023 Nobel Prize in literature “for his innovative plays and prose which give voice to the unsayable.”

“While he is today one of the most widely performed playwrights in the world, he has also become increasingly recognised for his prose,” the citation read.

Written in Norwegian Nynorsk, Fosse’s vast oeuvre also consists of novels, poetry, essays, children’s books and translations.

Most Popular

Next Story

A photo illustration with a photo of Canan Bilen-Green on the left and, on the right, a photo of a buffalo statue on campus that stands atop a sign saying "North Dakota State University."
Faculty Issues Diversity & Equity
Firing Reopens ‘Old Wound’ Regarding Treatment of Women

North Dakota State’s ouster of a female vice provost is part of a pattern, women at the university say.

Written By

Susan H. Greenberg

More from Quick Takes

View of the court during the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Quick Takes
Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Sets World Record—in the Stands
An aerial view of a green college campus, with a rotunda in the center
Quick Takes
UVA Threads the Needle on Legacy Admissions
An neoclassical brick building stands in the middle of a tree-lined college campus
Quick Takes
UNC Board Changes Admissions, Hiring Policies on Race