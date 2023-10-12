You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The University of Washington is behind on its bills due to issues related to a new accounting system implemented over the summer, KIRO reported.

Currently, the university is behind on 12 percent of its bills, equaling $69 million worth of unpaid invoices, the local CBS affiliate reported. Vendors told the TV station that delayed payments are stacking up, with one business owner alleging UW owes him $200,000. He said he never had issues collecting payment before this summer.

UW indicated that it gave vendors notice that payments could be delayed as part of the switch.

“It’s a very complex situation and it’s a project that has been in the works for a few years. We have notified vendors that there could be delays in some payments after we rolled out our new financial system in early July,” University of Washington officials said in a statement to KIRO.