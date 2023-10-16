You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

A researcher whose work was integral to the development of the Alzheimer’s drug simufilam has been found by the City University of New York to have engaged in “egregious misconduct” involving more than 20 scientific papers, Science reported.

The journal cited a 50-page report it had obtained showing that Hoau-Yan Wang, a neuroscientist at the City College of New York and a longtime consultant to Cassava Sciences, the manufacturer of simufilam, had declined to give a university committee investigating possible manipulation of data “even a single datum or notebook in response” to the allegations. It described “Wang’s inability or unwillingness to provide primary research materials to this investigation” as a “deep source of frustration.”

Wang and his lawyers did not comment either to Science or to The New York Times, which also reported on the situation. The Times quoted a City College spokeswoman as saying the institution would formally release its investigative report soon.

Most Popular

Next Story

The University of Maine at Orono campus on a sunny fall day
Student Success Academic Life
Success Program Launch: Adult Degree Completion in Maine

Starting in January, the University of Maine will launch an adult completion program to support stopped-out learners

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

Found In

Research

More from Quick Takes

A logo that says universities of wisconsin
Quick Takes
University of Wisconsin System Rebrands
View of the court during the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Quick Takes
Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Sets World Record—in the Stands
An aerial view of a green college campus, with a rotunda in the center
Quick Takes
UVA Threads the Needle on Legacy Admissions