A researcher whose work was integral to the development of the Alzheimer’s drug simufilam has been found by the City University of New York to have engaged in “egregious misconduct” involving more than 20 scientific papers, Science reported.

The journal cited a 50-page report it had obtained showing that Hoau-Yan Wang, a neuroscientist at the City College of New York and a longtime consultant to Cassava Sciences, the manufacturer of simufilam, had declined to give a university committee investigating possible manipulation of data “even a single datum or notebook in response” to the allegations. It described “Wang’s inability or unwillingness to provide primary research materials to this investigation” as a “deep source of frustration.”

Wang and his lawyers did not comment either to Science or to The New York Times, which also reported on the situation. The Times quoted a City College spokeswoman as saying the institution would formally release its investigative report soon.