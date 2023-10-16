You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Leadership issues abound at Pittsburgh Technical College, where faculty and staff voted no confidence in President Alicia Harvey-Smith in July. Five of seven members of the Board of Trustees have also recently resigned, WPXI reported.

The local NBC affiliate reported that an independent law firm was hired to conduct an investigation. While both the reason for the investigation and the outcome were not made public, whistle-blowers who spoke to WPXI cited “irresponsible” financial decisions and a “failure to recognize laws, regulations and PTC’s own policies.”

Sources raised concerns about the construction of an office for the president believed to have cost between $300,000 and $400,000 that included a waterfall-like feature. Sources also told WPXI that the president had not been on campus since July.

Faculty members have accused the board of failing to provide adequate oversight and of a “dereliction of duties” by neglecting to act on concerns raised about leadership issues.

Harvey-Smith did not respond to a request for comment from Inside Higher Ed.

Most Popular

Next Story

After voting, the young adult man proudly sticks an "I voted" sticker to his shirt.
Student Success Life After College
Dos and Don’ts of Political Engagement and Student Voting

In preparation for the 2023 and 2024 elections, higher education practitioners should be aware of the ways they can o

Written By

Josh Moody

Found In

Executive Leadership Trustees & Regents

More from Quick Takes

A logo that says universities of wisconsin
Quick Takes
University of Wisconsin System Rebrands
View of the court during the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Omaha Mavericks at Memorial Stadium on Aug. 30, 2023, in Lincoln, Neb.
Quick Takes
Nebraska Women’s Volleyball Sets World Record—in the Stands
An aerial view of a green college campus, with a rotunda in the center
Quick Takes
UVA Threads the Needle on Legacy Admissions