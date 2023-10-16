You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Leadership issues abound at Pittsburgh Technical College, where faculty and staff voted no confidence in President Alicia Harvey-Smith in July. Five of seven members of the Board of Trustees have also recently resigned, WPXI reported.

The local NBC affiliate reported that an independent law firm was hired to conduct an investigation. While both the reason for the investigation and the outcome were not made public, whistle-blowers who spoke to WPXI cited “irresponsible” financial decisions and a “failure to recognize laws, regulations and PTC’s own policies.”

Sources raised concerns about the construction of an office for the president believed to have cost between $300,000 and $400,000 that included a waterfall-like feature. Sources also told WPXI that the president had not been on campus since July.

Faculty members have accused the board of failing to provide adequate oversight and of a “dereliction of duties” by neglecting to act on concerns raised about leadership issues.

Harvey-Smith did not respond to a request for comment from Inside Higher Ed.