A 21-year-old junior at Cornell University was arrested Tuesday and charged with allegedly making threats over the weekend to kill Jewish students on campus.

The federal criminal complaint charges Patrick Dai, 21, with “posting threats to kill or injure another using interstate communications,” according to a press release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Northern District of New York.

The complaint alleges that Dai used an online discussion site to post messages calling for the deaths of Jews and threatening to “shoot up 104 west,” a dining hall that caters to students who keep kosher. He also allegedly threatened to “bring an assault rifle to campus and shoot all you pig jews.” 

The charge against Dai carries a maximum term of five years in prison, a $250,000 fine and a “supervised release” period of up to three years.

Dai is expected to appear before a U.S. magistrate judge in federal court in Syracuse on Wednesday.

