The Supreme Court’s ban on affirmative action will not affect admissions at most colleges and universities, a new report from the Brookings Institution has found.

The court’s June ruling in the lawsuits brought by Students for Fair Admissions against Harvard University and the University of North Carolina applies only to institutions that previously considered race in admissions—which are predominantly highly selective colleges. The majority of Black, Latino and Native American students enroll at community colleges or less selective four-year institutions, which never considered race in the first place.

“It is therefore unlikely that the ruling will have a significant effect on college enrollment of historically marginalized racial and ethnic groups overall, though enrollment among such students is likely to decline at more-selective institutions, and the decision may affect policies and programs beyond admissions—for example scholarships, outreach, and support programs,” according to the report from Brookings’s Center for Economic Security and Opportunity.

The data show that only 8 percent of Native American students, 13 percent of Black students and 14 percent of Latino/Hispanic students enrolled in colleges that practice affirmative action, compared to 26 percent of white students and 32 percent of Asian/Pacific Islander students.