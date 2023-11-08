You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

Moravian University and Moravian Theological Seminary are joining forces with Lancaster Theological Seminary to teach a joint curriculum on both campuses that will include three shared graduate degree programs, pending accreditor approval, the institutions announced Tuesday.

If approved, the new graduate programs will launch in fall 2024.

The programs—a master of divinity, a master of ministry and a master of arts in theological studies—will be taught by faculty from both institutions and offered online, on campus and in a hybrid format, allowing students to take classes in both modalities.

The news release notes that faculty members at the two seminaries—located in close proximity in Pennsylvania—have worked on the curricula for the new programs over the last two years, ever since a partnership was established in 2021. The news release adds that the seminaries have also “combined facility operations and administrative services while awaiting final regulatory approval to combine as part of the Moravian University education system.”