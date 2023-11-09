You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

Educational gag orders—state legislation aimed at restricting the teaching of certain subjects—proliferated in both K-12 and higher education this year, according to a new PEN America report, “America’s Censored Classrooms 2023,” released today.

While most of the 110 gag orders the organization tracked concerned limits to K-12 instruction, particularly regarding gender and sexuality, more than a quarter of the bills—29—focused on public higher education. Still, that’s a significant decline from last year, when 54 higher education gag orders were proposed.

This is the third year in a row that PEN America has monitored educational gag orders.

Most Popular

The report notes that past legislative efforts to censor professors directly—which have proven unpopular and largely unsuccessful—shifted this year to target “the academic support system,” including faculty unions, governing boards, shared governance processes and accreditors.

“This new breed of legislation is designed to kick the legs out from underneath university governance and autonomy, so that the next time the state moves to censor faculty, no one is in position to push back,” the authors wrote.

The proposed legislation took four key forms: curricular control bills, tenure restrictions, DEI bans and accreditation restrictions, according to the report.

While “resistance to educational gag orders is rapidly growing,” it says, next year’s general election “is likely to contribute to ongoing escalation” of legislative efforts to censor instruction.

Next Story

Front of the Department of Education building
Government Student Aid Policy
Judge’s Order Complicates Education Department’s Borrower-Defense Program

For-profit DeVry University won’t have to pay nearly $24 million to the U.S.—for now—thanks to a court ruling that co

Written By

Susan H. Greenberg

Found In

Academic Freedom

More from Quick Takes

Nikki Haley, in a white suit, stands next to Ron DeSantis, who is wearing a dark suit and blue tie. Both are at podiums.
Quick Takes
Republican Presidential Candidates Criticize Colleges’ Response to Israel-Hamas War
A brown-haired woman at a podium in front of a blue screen
Quick Takes
Scientists Rebuke U.K. Leader’s ‘Woke Science’ Comments
A logo that says universities of wisconsin
Quick Takes
University of Wisconsin System Rebrands