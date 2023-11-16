You have /5 articles left.
George Washington University has suspended its chapter of Students for Justice in Palestine after the organization projected anti-Zionist slogans onto the Estelle and Melvin Gelman Library on campus, The Washington Post reported. The university said the group was suspended for violating university policies, including one regarding the use of the library and another about noncompliance; SJP members did not stop projecting the slogans when they were first asked to.

The suspension means the SJP chapter cannot host events on campus or use university facilities for 90 days. Additionally, the group will not be allowed to post communications on campus until after the academic year ends.

