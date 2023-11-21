You have /5 articles left.
In this month’s episode of The Pulse podcast, the host Rodney B. Murray discusses his experience using AI-powered tools to generate slide decks for a new course he was teaching on podcasting.

He talks about the pros and cons of using MagicSlides and SlidesGPT to produce AI-generated slides and the differences between these two generative AI slide tools.

