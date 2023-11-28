You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

The City University of New York System has launched CUNY CARES, a three-year pilot program intended to help students more easily access health care, mental health resources, food and housing, both on campus and in their surrounding communities, according to a media advisory sent Monday.

CUNY CARES, or Comprehensive Access to Resources for Essential Services, involves training and paying students to publicize resources and help peers access them; hiring new staff members, including a housing specialist; building partnerships with nearby community organizations; and teaching faculty members how to help students access services on and off campus.

The pilot was implemented this fall at three campuses in the Bronx: Bronx Community College, Hostos Community College and Lehman College. The plan is to assess the program after the three-year period and incorporate successful elements across the system’s 25 campuses.