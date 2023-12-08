You have /5 articles left. Sign up for a free account or log in.

All three of the people shot to death on the campus of the University of Nevada at Las Vegas Wednesday were faculty members, the university said in an update Thursday. A fourth professor was critically wounded and remains hospitalized.

The university identified two of the dead as Patricia Navarro-Velez and Cha Jan (Jerry) Chang, both faculty members at the university’s Lee Business School. The third victim’s name was withheld pending notification of their family.

The alleged gunman, Anthony Polito, had been an instructor in the business school at East Carolina University and, according to news reports, had unsuccessfully applied for a teaching job at UNLV.