You have /5 articles left.
Sign up for a free account or log in.

Create Free Account

All three of the people shot to death on the campus of the University of Nevada at Las Vegas Wednesday were faculty members, the university said in an update Thursday. A fourth professor was critically wounded and remains hospitalized.

The university identified two of the dead as Patricia Navarro-Velez and Cha Jan (Jerry) Chang, both faculty members at the university’s Lee Business School. The third victim’s name was withheld pending notification of their family.

The alleged gunman, Anthony Polito, had been an instructor in the business school at East Carolina University and, according to news reports, had unsuccessfully applied for a teaching job at UNLV.

Most Popular

Next Story

A cyborg standing by a blank whiteboard as if at the front of a classroom.
Opinion
Views
AI Won’t Replace Writing Instruction

And here’s why, Mandy Olejnik writes.

Written By

Doug Lederman Doug Lederman

More from Quick Takes

A blonde woman sitting at a panel
Quick Takes
Penn’s Magill Faces Fallout From Antisemitism Hearing
Virginia Foxx, a white woman with short white hair, stands at a podium in a blue blazer.
Quick Takes
House Education Panel to Investigate Harvard, Penn, MIT
A columned brick campus hall surrounded by trees
Quick Takes
UNC Wilmington Penalized for Exceeding Out-of-State Cap